Ex-Super League winger banned for “foul and abusive language towards match official”

FORMER Super League winger Ben Jones-Bishop has been banned for one game after being handed a Grade C charge of Foul and Abusive Language towards Match Official in the aftermath of his side’s 26-20 win over Doncaster last weekend.

Also banned from the Championship is York Knights’ Liam Harris whilst Jack Skelton and Luke Nelmes have also picked up suspensions for Newcastle Thunder and Rochdale Hornets respectively.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Championship and Betfred League One, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Ben Jones Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) – Grade C Foul and Abusive Language towards Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Skelton (Newcastle Thunder) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £40 Fine

Luke Nelmes (Rochdale Hornets) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of Sanction Grade)

Liam Harris (York Knights) – Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.