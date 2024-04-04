Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League forward on loan

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that Fenton Rogers has re-joined the club on loan from Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

The 19-year-old became a fans’ favourite during his temporary spell in the red, amber and black in 2023 – playing a key role in the club’s run to the play-off semi-finals, making 26 appearances and scoring 4 tries.

Rogers made his Super League debut for the Giants last year and enjoyed a brief loan spell in the top tier with London Broncos earlier this season.

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll, said: “It’s a huge boost, he is a player we have monitored and looked get back for some time, luckily for him he could play Super League so he will be a really welcome addition.

“Everyone speaks highly of Fenton, he comes back in a better place on the back of that experience here last year, he’s had a full-time pre-season with Huddersfield so I am sure he will be a huge addition.

“Another reason we wanted to bring in someone the quality of Fenton is he will add to us physically with his experience of being in a full-time environment.

“He is here to get his head down, concentrate on his rugby and kick on. He is familiar with club and group and knows what it means to play for Bradford and I look forward to working with him.”

Rogers was stood down immediately by the Giants last week after being charged with drunk-driving.

