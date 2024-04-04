Bradford Bulls prop Dan Okoro makes Super League move

BRADFORD BULLS prop Dan Okoro has made the Super League move to Warrington Wolves.

The 6ft 4ins 16-stone 20-year-old is a powerful and talented young prop forward who bolsters Warrington’s pack options. The Wolves beat off several Super League clubs for his signature.

Okoro is a Nigerian international who came through the ranks at Hull KR before switching to the Bulls midway through last season.

Okoro said: “I’m really excited to be joining Warrington. The energy around the place is great and I’ve been made to feel at home from day one.

“It’s a massive club and to be working under Sam Burgess is huge for me. As a middle there’s no one better to be coached by. The passion he can instil in you and the defensive skills are number one.

“I can’t wait now to play in front of the fans here.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “Dan is an exciting young prop with a lot of potential and the right attitude to move up into Super League. He will add value to our pack and I’m excited to see his progression.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.