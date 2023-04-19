Warrington Wolves’ reported pursuit of three Super League replacements for Thomas Mikaele ‘unrealistic’

mWARRINGTON WOLVES have been linked with three forwards in their bid to replace Gold Coast Titans’ new signing Thomas Mikaele with Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells naming three NRL stars.

According to Wells, the Wolves are being linked with a move for Parramatta Eels forward Makahesi Makatoa, Penrith Panthers’ Scott Sorensen and St George Illawarra Dragons star Josh Kerr.

English rugby league fans will have heard of Makatoa from his time at Featherstone Rovers, where he impressed the West Yorkshire club’s supporters with his direct style of running and impressive offload ability.Sorensen, meanwhile, is of great pedigree having been a part of the Panthers’ Grand Final-winning squad in the past two seasons.

And last but not least, Josh Kerr has played his entire NRL career so far with the Dragons, registering 59 appearances since debuting back in 2019.

However, League Express understands that although all three are ‘liked’ by the hierarchy at Warrington, moves for any of the three men are ‘unrealistic’.

Wakefield Trinity star Kelepi Tanginoa has been another name mentioned, with the forward catching the eye of the Wolves, though Wakefield boss Mark Applegarth recently issued a ‘hands-off’ warning to rival clubs.

That being said, the Wolves are still keeping tabs on the second-rower with a deal for a Super League forward looking more likely.