Ex-Wakefield, Huddersfield and Halifax hooker Kyle Wood backflips on retirement to join new club

FORMER Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Halifax Panthers hooker Kyle Wood has backflipped on retirement to join a new club.

Wood, 34, has penned a deal with Championship club Sheffield Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, despite calling time on his career last month.

He had enjoyed a 16-year professional career up until that point that saw him make 364 first-team appearances. The former Wakefield, Huddersfield and Castleford star began his career with Doncaster back in 2008 before also enjoying spells with Sheffield and Batley in the Championship.

Wood joins the likes of James Glover and Alex Foster in the red and gold for next season, whilst stalwarts Anthony Thackeray, Ben Jones-Bishop and Vila Halafihi have also penned contract extensions.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.