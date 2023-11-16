Super League-linked Melbourne Storm star Justin Olam set to meet with head coach over potential move

SUPER-LEAGUE linked Melbourne Storm star Justin Olam is set to meet with a head coach over a potential move away.

Olam has been linked with both St Helens and Warrington Wolves in recent weeks and months, but it appears as though Wests Tigers are now in the driving seat to take home his signature with head coach Benji Marshall set to meet with the Papua New Guinea centre.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that Marshall has flown to Melbourne to meet Olam in one of the biggest signs that he is very much interested in bringing him to the Concord club.

Where that leaves Warrington and Saints remains to be seen with the latter losing Will Hopoate at the end of the 2023 Super League season and the former seeing Greg Minikin and Peter Mata’utia leave.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.