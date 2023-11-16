England rugby union star Henry Arundell attracting interest from rugby league clubs

ENGLAND rugby union star Henry Arundell is attracting interest from rugby league clubs.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the 21-year-old has raised the possibility of making the code switch to join the NRL.

Having only signed a one-year deal with Racing 92, Arundell could well make the switch either next season or 2025, but his impact is already being felt with the French club.

The fleet-footed winger notched a hat-trick of tries on Racing debut earlier this week and has also registered seven tries in 10 games for England.

With a potential change in the NRL salary caps to enable clubs to bring over the best of the rugby union talent, Arundell is seriously contemplating the move.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.