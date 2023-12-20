Phil Clarke to leave Sky Sports immediately

PHIL CLARKE is set to leave Sky Sports with immediate effect.

The former Wigan Warriors forward has been a stalwart of Sky’s rugby league coverage since 1999, in both the commentary box and studio.

But he says “the time is now right” to step back from his role.

“Throughout the course of my life, I’ve been lucky to see rugby league from many different angles,” Clarke said.

“It began as a young boy watching my dad play for Wigan, then transitioned into playing for that club and later became the CEO at the Warriors

“For the last 23 years, I have had the privilege of holding a Sky Sports microphone and watching my favourite sport from the commentary box and studio.

“The time is now right for me to complete the circle of life and return to being the fan that I began as.

“I now want to move onto the next chapter of my life and hand over the microphone baton. I feel compelled to thank so many of the people that I have worked with at Sky, especially Neville Smith, Eddie [Hemmings] and Stevo [Mike Stephenson], Bill Arthur and the rest of the team who helped me when I first started to work there.

“If my memory is correct, I played in the first game that Sky (or BSB as they were then) showed of rugby league back on April 1, 1990.

“I now look forward to watching all the games that they will cover this season and beyond. I wish Brian Carney and the rest of the team all the best for 2024.”

Steve Smith, Executive Director of content at Sky Sports said: “Phil has been part of the Sky Sports rugby league family over three decades, and has been an integral part of our coverage, on and off the pitch, since it began.

“We wish him every success for the future and know that he’ll always be a great support to the rest of the team from afar, and will enjoy tuning in as a fan when next season starts.”

