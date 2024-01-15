Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Newcastle Thunder starlets included in Sydney Roosters development squad

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and Newcastle Thunder starlets Lewis Murphy and Alex Young respectively have been included in Sydney Roosters’ development squad for the 2024 season.

Murphy, 21, joined the Roosters after a remarkable start to life in Super League with former top flight side Wakefield.

The flying winger scored 19 tries in 24 appearances for Trinity before a devastating ACL injury ruled Murphy out for the entire 2023 season as Wakefield suffered relegation from the top flight.

Young, meanwhile, has linked up with his brother Dom who has earned a reputation for himself as one of the best finishers in rugby league after an illustrious spell with Newcastle Knights.

Alex Young, 24, scored six tries in 14 appearances for Newcastle Thunder in 2023 but began his career with Workington Town, debuting in 2020.

The Sydney Roosters squad looks much changed for 2024 following eight departures.

Departures: Drew Hutchison, Jaxson Paulo, Fletcher Baker, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown, Corey Allan, Paul Momirovski, Ben Thomas

Arrivals: Dominic Young, Spencer Leniu

Elevated: Zach Dockar-Clay (Bears), Tyler Moriarty (Roosters Academy), Junior Pauga

Development: Alex Young (Newcastle Thunder), Blake Steep (Roosters Academy), Ethan Roberts (Roosters Academy), Xavier Va’a (Roosters Academy), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

