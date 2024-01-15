World Club Challenge heroes laud new St Helens film documenting historic triumph

ST HELENS supporters will get the opportunity to watch the documentary film ‘Saints Down Under: History Makers’ on their club’s website TV channel from this Thursday at 8pm.

The film, which lasts for approximately 90 minutes, premiered in front of an invited audience last Tuesday night at the Cineworld cinema in St Helens.

It includes coverage of the two matches the club played on tour, including team talks in the dressing room, as well as interviews with players and coaches while in Australia.

It was put together by the club’s digital content executive Josh Howard and opened to strong reviews from members of the media who attended the premiere, as well as from St Helens players and coaching staff.

“It brings back some really strong memories. It’s a really authentic film,” said Saints coach Paul Wellens.

“The public get to see a warts-and-all version of what it’s like to be at St Helens rugby club.

“The achievement was unbelievable and is one we will cherish forever.

“It’s been ten months of hard work by Josh Howard and we were wondering why it was taking so long. But now it’s quite clear to see why it did take so long, given all the effort that has gone into it. He has done a wonderful job and really captured what the trip was about.”

And James Roby, who captained St Helens to their historic victory, agreed.

“Full credit to Josh Howard for all the hard work he’s done, making a feature-length film almost on his own,” said Roby.

“He deserves a lot of credit for that and he has captured so many happy memories.

“It was a fantastic trip that we all enjoyed on and off the field and the film shows the connection we have as a club. To go over and win the World Club Challenge in the 150th year of the club was the greatest thing the club has ever achieved, especially during my 20 years at the club.

“I’ve retired now, but when I look back I think it will be the good times we had on the trip, the friendships I’ve made as much as the moment when Lewis (Dodd) kicked that winning field-goal that I’ll remember.

“It was an accumulation of many small moments that made all the difference.

“You do the hard work covering the smallest details and that may be the thing that wins you the game.

“It was just a great evening for us and a great feeling.”

