New fantasy Super League game launched as IMG and Rugby League Commercial strike up groundbreaking partnership with Voono

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL (RLC) and IMG have today announced an exclusive partnership with Voono to launch a fresh, free-to-play fantasy Super League game.

The partnership is just the latest step in the digital transformation of Rugby League to help grow the sport’s fan base and attract a new, younger audience.

Voono enables fans to embody the role of a Super League coach, combining rich, live statistical fantasy gameplay and featuring officially licensed player cards linked to real-world Super League performances to build their ultimate teams.

Every club and player within the Super League competition will be featured, promising a comprehensive and immersive gaming journey for fans.

The game is scheduled to go live early February ahead of the season kick-off on February 15 – and fans are able to sign up to join the waitlist now at www.voono.io.

In its commitment to delivering an exceptional gaming experience, Voono initiated a closed beta phase with Rugby League fantasy fans, now integral to the game’s development. Furthermore, Super League clubs are working closely with Voono to ensure the game resonates with different fan bases.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, said: “Two of the key priorities of our long-term strategic partnership with IMG are to transform Rugby League’s digital presence, and to increase our appeal to young fans. We believe this exclusive partnership with Voono is a major step forward in both those areas.

“It’s a unique blend of fantasy gaming and sports card collecting, tailored specifically for the Rugby League community.”

Daniel Chirwa, Account Director, Digital at IMG said: “Delighting our fans and delivering a better Rugby League experience are two promises we set out to deliver through our digital transformation project.

“With gaming a focus pillar for digital innovation within the game, Voono’s excellent product and forward-thinking team have matched our ambitions. They have proven to be an ideal strategic partner to enhance our gaming proposition across the sport.”

New features exclusive to Voono:

· Lots of Live Stats: With over 65 live stats available per game, fans can delve deeper than ever before into player performances, embodying the role of a coach.

· Private and Public Leagues: Users can create private leagues with friends or participate in club-specific leagues alongside fellow fans.

· Unique Card Collecting: The game reinvigorates the nostalgia of card collecting with an array of rare and limited edition cards linked to real world player performance, adding a collectible element to the fantasy league experience.

· Dynamic Reward System: Voono keeps fan engagement high throughout the season with weekly in-game and real-life rewards, including ultra-rare cards and tickets to major Rugby League events and more.

Looking ahead, Voono is committed to enhancing the fan experience with more features like substitutes, club specific rewards and other immersive elements, all trackable on Voono’s public roadmap.

Voono is dedicated to creating world-class gaming experiences, leveraging the expertise of tech and sports industry veterans from Uber, Monzo, and the Premier League. As a game built by fans for fans, Voono invites community engagement across various channels, including Whatsapp, Instagram, Tiktok, X and Facebook.

You can join the waitlist at www.voono.io and get ready for launch early February 2024.

