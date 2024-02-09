Ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw signs permanent Super League deal with newly-promoted London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS have completed the signing of winger Lee Kershaw.

The 24 year-old winger signs the deal after a successful month long trial at the club which has seen him feature in all three pre-season friendlies, scoring three tries.

London Broncos Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles was delighted to get the deal completed, saying: “I’m really happy it’s all worked out from both ends and that a deal has been agreed to keep Lee with us for the forthcoming season.

“Lee slots into our group perfectly as a person with great humility and work ethic. His performances in the trial games have been outstanding too.”

Kershaw has previous Super League experience after coming through at Wakefield Trinity but following their relegation last season his future has been one of hot debate throughout the offseason.

Speaking to the official club website Lee said he was pleased his future was now sorted: “I can look forward to the season now and getting into games and everything. It’s obviously a big change for me but one I’m looking forward to.

“It’s done just at the right time, a couple of weeks before the season ahead of a big few games coming up.

“It’s been good (the trial), getting used to the players, and that will still take time but it’s a good bunch that I want to play with.

“It’s a feeling of relief to know that it’s finally done and now it’s about positivity to play hard and get the wins that we need.”

