Ex-Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls centre leaves rugby league for new job

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls centre Rhys Evans has called time on his rugby league career.

The 30-year-old came through the Warrington academy, debuting in 2010 and making over 100 appearances for the Cheshire club before leaving for the Leigh Leopards in 2018.

From there, Evans moved to the Bradford Bulls, playing over 50 games.

Now though, the former Welsh international will be going into the mortgage business full-time, having worked with Green and Green Mortgages for the past few years.

“So the time has come for me to hang up my boots,” Evans tweeted.

“It’s been a privilege to play rugby league professionally for over 13 years! It’s enabled me to play in some of the biggest games and stadiums in our sport and to travel to different places around the world.

“I’ve had the experience to play alongside my brother for club and country which not many people get to do.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has played a part in my rugby journey. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and backroom staff at all my clubs throughout the years.

“Special mentions have to go to Peter Farrell and Brian Chambers for giving me the opportunity to move north to fulfil my dream, I’ll be eternally grateful.

“Also to my mum and my partner Emma who have both been there through memories I’ll cherish forever and the heartaches when I’ve needed them the most.

“Now it’s time for one book to close and another to open. I can’t wait to see how this next story goes.”