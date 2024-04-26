Ex-Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire makes shock coaching move

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Josh McGuire has made the shock coaching move to become part of Kevin Walters’ coaching staff at the Brisbane Broncos.

McGuire, who made 259 appearances in the NRL with 194 coming for the Broncos over a ten-year period, has been appointed the club’s wrestling coach, replacing Brett O’Farrell who left Brisbane during pre-season.

The 34-year-old, who is still eligible to play for the Broncos, made just seven appearances for the Wolves during an ill-fated spell at the beginning of the 2023 Super League season.

Despite signing a two-year deal, McGuire was ousted after just six months following a string of disciplinary issues.

In February last year, McGuire was sent off in a pre-season game against the Leigh Leopards for using unacceptable language – an incident that he was later given a seven-match ban for.

Then in June, the 34-year-old was slapped with a 12-game suspension and £1000 fine for using unacceptable language during Warrington’s loss against Leigh in May.

By June, the club and McGuire had parted ways, but now he is back at his ‘spiritual home’ in Queensland.

“It’s nice to be back at the club where it all started for me,” McGuire told the Courier Mail.

“I’m happy to be home and around such a lovely bunch of fellas.

“The Broncos are a very family-oriented club so I’m very thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s great to see the Broncos back to where they should be, they are a powerhouse of the comp and I’m appreciative to be part of this set up.”

