Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks names two left-field British coaches for Hull FC job

SKY SPORTS reporter Jenna Brooks has broached the idea of two British coaches for the Hull FC job.

After Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley rejected a chance to move to the MKM Stadium, the Black and Whites have now had to turn their attention elsewhere.

A number of names have been linked to the vacant job at Hull, not least Brisbane Broncos’ attacking coach Lee Briers and ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook, but now Brooks has put two different names into the mix.

Those two names are Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara and former Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane.

Brooks, ahead of St Helens’ clash against Huddersfield Giants last night, said on Sky Sports: “I am hearing Hull are targeting a British coach and I’m going to pose two names to you.

“What about the likes of Steve McNamara? I know he has signed a two-year contract extension but could he return home to Hull?

“What about Shaun Wane? Could he potentially want to take charge of a club again?”

Brooks previously linked Briers and ex-Toronto Wolfpack and Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott with the role earlier in the week on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

