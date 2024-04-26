Sam Tomkins and Jon Wilkin call out Jake Connor for his actions during Huddersfield Giants’ loss to St Helens

SKY SPORTS pundits Sam Tomkins and Jon Wilkin have called Jake Connor for his actions during Huddersfield Giants’ 13-12 loss to St Helens last night.

Connor was at the centre of a number of flashpoints during the game, including one moment where the Huddersfield fullback protested to referee Liam Moore that Saints’ Morgan Knowles had hit him round the face following a tackle.

However, whilst Connor was protesting, Saints’ Daryl Clark snuck over from dummy-half to level the scores at 12-12 whilst the Huddersfield man stood fuming.

Connor had also gone toe-to-toe with Clark numerous times throughout the game with the two coming together following a tackle on Connor after a kick.

For Wilkin, Connor had become “selfishly absorbed” in the conflict: “Jake got distracted by this within the game. I don’t think it serves him well. Daryl came out on top, he got man of the match and changed the game.

“Jake made two or three clunky errors. He’s in the tackle, fair enough he’s claiming Morgan Knowles has took a swing at him, whatever.. get on with the game man, do your job! Jake Connor has got selfishly absorbed in a conflict that’s served him and his team no good whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, Tomkins said: “If you’re a player like that trying to get under peoples’ skin, you’ve got to have the thickest skin yourself.

“Jake can’t try antagonising people and be the one come out losing. And if this was a boxing match then it’s a Daryl Clark knockout.”

Following that Clark try, Saints had the upper hand with Jonny Lomax’s drop goal ending proceedings with a 13-12 victory for Paul Wellens’ men.

