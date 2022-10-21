Ex-Warrington Wolves man Billy Magoulias in surprising positional switch for World Cup clash

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Billy Magoulias is to adopt a surprising new position for Greece’s clash against Samoa this Sunday night.

Magoulias, who had a disappointing spell with the Cheshire club before leaving for the Newtown Jets midway through 2022, starred for the World Cup debutants in their defeat to France in their opening tournament game.

Now though, the 25-year-old will be a halfback for Greece’s fixture against Samoa this weekend following an injury to captain Jordan Meads.

Magoulias will partner South Sydney Rabbitohs star Lachlan Ilias in the halves, while Terry Constantinou will be the captain in Meads’ absence.

Greek head coach Steve Georgallis has backed Magoulias to thrive in the halves.

He said: “I am confident Billy can do the job for us. He has the skills to play in the halves. In many ways he is a number 7 playing in a forward’s body.”

Samoa: 13 Josh Aloiai, 21 Fa’amanu Brown, 4 Stephen Crichton, 19 Mat Feagai, 20 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 15 Royce Hunt, 23 Oregon Kaufusi, 25 Tim Lafai, 16 Spencer Leniu, 9 Danny Levi, 6 Jarome Luai, 8 Josh Papali’i, 10 Junior Paulo (captain), 11 Ligi Sao, 26 Ken Sio, 12 Jaydn Su’a, 1 Joseph Sua’aili’i, 17 Martin Taupa’u, 5 Brian To’o

Greece: 10 Stefanos Bastas, 23 Nikolaos Bosmos, 3 Terry Constantinou, 12 Nick Flocas, 15 Myles Gal, 6 Lachlan Ilias, 14 Jake Kambos, 13 Billy Magoulias, 9 Peter Mamouzelos, 5 Johnny Mitsias, 4 Nick Mougios, 23 Ioannis Nake, 17 Theodoros Nianiakas, 1 Chaise Robinson, 16 Sebastian Sell, 19 Liam Sue-Tin, 2 Siteni Taukamo, 8 Robert Tuilatu, 25 Adam Vrahnos