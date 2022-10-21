Ian Watson believes Huddersfield Giants star deserved Man of Steel nomination

IAN Watson believes that a Huddersfield Giants star deserved to be nominated for the Super League Man of Steel award.

The West Yorkshire club finished inside the top four and made the Challenge Cup Final, but received no nominations for Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year or the Man of Steel award.

And Watson feels that star Tui Lolohea deserved to be in with a shout of picking up the Man of Steel.

“Olly Russell with the year he had should have been up there with Jack Welsby and Harry Smith for Young Player of the Year and Tui Lolohea should have been a Man of Steel contender,” Watson told Giants TV.

“We got the recognition in the end in here especially by being picked for the World Cup but you want them to come back fit and healthy because us and Wigan played the most games by getting to the Challenge Cup Final and with our guys being so young they need a break.

“Our England Knights guys are on a break now and hopefully our World Cup guys will get a break at some point.”

Watson will be hoping to go one better in 2023, especially with the club signing the likes of Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama and Jake Connor.