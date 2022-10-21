Ex-Castleford Tigers and Halifax halfback to play on past 38th birthday

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Keighley Cougars playmaker Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e will play on past his 38th birthday.

Following his release from Keighley Cougars, QLT – who starred for the Eagles on loan in 2022 – has put pen to paper on a permanent stay in the Steel City.

Already a club legend after his first spell with the club, Laulu-Togaga’e picked up where he left off with a number of magical performances which helped the Eagles finish 7th in the Championship.

“I am really happy, it’s been the first time in a long time that I’ve enjoyed my rugby,” he said.

“I had been in League 1 for a few years and was in my comfort zone compared to being in the Championship.

“Sheffield is home for me. They’ve given me a drive to make myself better.

“I’ll be 39 next year and I want to prove I can still mix it with the big boys.”

Director of Rugby Mark Aston said: “Getting QLT back for next year is a no-brainer for us after the impact he made this year,”

“He is getting on a bit, he knows that, we know that but he still has a lot to offer on and off the pitch.

“We always speak about a culture at the club and how important it is to have that. QLT bought into that the first time around, when he was integral to our Grand Final winning years. He has bought into it again and it’s an exciting time, to see where we can go in 2023.”