Ex-Wigan Warriors assistant Lee Briers reveals biggest difference between Super League and NRL

FORMER Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers has revealed what is the biggest difference between Super League and the NRL.

The former Warrington Wolves hero, who is the club’s all-time points scorer with 2,586 points, is now a development coach at the Brisbane Broncos, working under boss Kevin Walters.

For Briers, he has been asked regularly what the difference is between Super League and NRL and he believes that the sport is bigger in Australia.

“It’s a different set of eyes, it’s a different game [Super League to NRL], but at the end of the day, it’s rugby league. Hopefully I can add something,” he said.

“Rugby league is a lot bigger here than it is in the UK, people ask me back home what is the difference, it’s just massive here, the game is so much bigger.”