Ex-Wigan Warriors star John Bateman ‘stranded’ in UK following Super League exit with NRL debut uncertain due to visa issues

FORMER WIGAN WARRIORS star John Bateman has been left ‘stranded’ in the UK over visa issues following his exit from Super League.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, that means that an NRL debut for the new Wests Tigers recruit against former side Canberra Raiders in Round One is now uncertain.

Bateman had to have a Tigers contract registered before the forward could apply for a working visa, but the Christmas period has caused more delays.

“There have been a couple of issues with the visa, and the government [departments] in both countries shut down over Christmas, so that slowed us down [further],” Wests boss Tim Sheens told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re not putting a date on when he’ll be here. We’ve got immigration people and experts trying to sort it out. “It’s a bit unusual, but he’s also not coming on his own. “We wouldn’t use him in the first trial, but we’d aim to have him play in the second trial. We need to get him here first.” Wests paid a significant transfer fee for the services of Bateman, with the former Wigan forward only two years of his way through a four-year contract at the DW Stadium. The Warriors will also be losing Kai Pearce-Paul to the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2023 season.

Upon his signing, Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe stated: “We are delighted to welcome John and his family to the club.

“This is another important piece in what we are building as a club, and I know John will play a very important role in the time that he is with us.”