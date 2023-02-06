Ex-Wigan Warriors star John Bateman’s move to NRL no closer following visa issues as he heads to Bradford Bulls as eagle viewer for Championship clash

FORMER Wigan Warriors star John Bateman is still in the UK, despite signing a four-year deal with NRL side Wests Tigers.

Bateman is having visa issues, but was expected to be Down Under at the end of last month only for the hold up to continue into February.

The second-rower has been brought in by Tim Sheens and co. at Wests after the Tigers and Wigan were able to strike up a deal.

Bateman was, of course, only halfway through a four-year deal at the DW Stadium so a transfer fee was involved.