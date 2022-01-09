Excited Darnell McIntosh closing in on first Hull FC appearance following injury

He might have kicked any thoughts of commuting into touch, but Darnell McIntosh is firmly in the driving seat as he settles into life as a Hull rather than Huddersfield player.

The 24-year-old, who came through the Giants’ development system and made his debut for the club in 2017 – after a loan outing for Oldham the year before – was confirmed as a Hull signing last August.

That was shortly after the versatile back suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear while playing for Huddersfield in the 17-10 Super League defeat by his current employers.

Now McIntosh, who made the England Knights training squad last April, is eyeing a first Hull outing in Leeds star Tom Briscoe’s testimonial at Emerald Headingley on Sunday, January 30, a match he hopes will be the first stage of a mission to tie down a regular wing spot with the Black and Whites.

“I’m going well in training and slowly but surely ticking all the necessary boxes, and while the (pre-season) game at Bradford (on Sunday) is just a touch too soon, the plan is to play against Leeds,” he told League Express.

“I’m back to doing all the usual things in training and I’m feeling like my old self, which is a relief, and I’m excited about the prospect of getting going for my new club.

“It was obviously a big blow to get the injury, and a twist that it happened at Hull, because I knew that was where I was going and I was a bit worried about how things would pan out, but both clubs were great.

“I had the surgery and did the first part of my rehabilitation at Huddersfield, because it was my left Achilles and driving my car, which is a manual, was difficult.

“But from September onwards, I started working with the physios at Hull, because I was keen to get going and get to know the club, the staff and players and the city itself.

“Having played with a few lads who drove fairly long distances to get to Huddersfield each day, I decided a lot of travelling wouldn’t be helpful for me.

“I’ve got a three-year contract and I wanted to move to Hull, get a feel for the place and be able to give total commitment to getting myself established here.

“Where I live is close to both the training ground and the stadium, which suits me down to the ground, and I’m enjoying getting to know people.”

While McIntosh, whose career appearances have reached three figures and who has claimed 46 tries and kicked twelve goals, has played across the backline, he sees the wing as his natural position.

“If a job needs doing at fullback or in the centres, I’d put my hand up, but over the years I think I’ve found my best and most consistent form on the wing,” he explained.

