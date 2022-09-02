Extension for Tiger Brad Martin

Castleford Tigers have revealed that their forward Brad Martin has signed a two-year extension to his contract.

Martin, 21, who made his Tigers’ debut in October 2020 for Castleford against Hull Kingston Rovers, has played 19 games for the Tigers, including ten matches in 2022, all of them coming off the bench.

He has also played two games for the Midlands Hurricanes this season.

In January 2021, Martin was promoted to Castleford’s first team and signed a one-year contract extension. He scored his first try for the Tigers against Salford Red Devils on 11 July last season, making nine appearances throughout the season and signing a new one-year deal with with the club last October.

Martin played his junior rugby at Dewsbury Moor ARLFC and was a pupil at Outwood Grange Academy in Wakefield.