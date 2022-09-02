Jamaica to have pre-World Cup game against Cumbria

The Cumbria Rugby League Coordinating Committee has announced that Cumbria will play a World Cup warm-up fixture against World Cup debutants Jamaica.

The game will take place at Workington’s Derwent Park on Friday 7 October, kicking off at 7:45pm.

The three professional Cumbrian clubs – Barrow Raiders, Whitehaven and Workington Town – have held initial talks aimed at reviving the Cumbrian Rugby League brand, with a view to joining the international fixture cycle and bringing top class Rugby League to the area.

There is an appetite amongst all three clubs to form a joint Cumbrian Rugby League board, with the specific aim of raising the profile of the game across the region through competitive fixtures for the county’s side.

“We were approached very enthusiastically by Jamaica’s management team to help with their preparations for the World Cup, and to help promote the Cumbria Rugby League brand,” said a statement issued by the committee.

“That has provided the perfect opportunity to bring the three clubs together in partnership.

“In addition to this first exciting fixture, the intention is that there will be at least one fixture for the county each year, with the home venue rotated amongst the three clubs.

“With the possibility that the recent internal analysis of the game might bring more international fixtures, Cumbria could provide perfect opposition.

“The fixture at Derwent Park promises to be a great occasion for the county, and the intention is that there will be an early evening start of rugby-related entertainment that will involve the whole rugby league community.

“Details of the coaching and backroom staff will be announced very shortly, with a playing squad announcement to follow.”