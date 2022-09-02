Super League Squads for Round 27

There will be debutants galore in the Betfred Super League today and tomorrow in the final round of fixtures for the regular season, with some clubs secure in the top six giving their leading stars a rest before the play-offs begin the following weekend, while Hull Kingston Rovers coach Danny McGuire has named just 16 players for the Hull derby.

The Catalans Dragons have named a 21-man squad with 20 French players, most of whom have yet to make their debuts, with Josh Drinkwater (above) the only Australian, which almost certainly means the Dragons will settle for fourth place in the Super League table.

Salford coach Paul Rowley has also left out most of his star players, including the four members of his spine – Ryan Brierley, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers – who have played such an important part in the Red Devils’ surge into the play-off positions. It means that if Leeds Rhinos can beat Castleford Tigers on Saturday, they will move into fifth place, with a likely trip to Catalans in the opening weekend of the play-offs, while the Red Devils will drop to sixth and face a trip to Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity, John Smith’s Stadium, Friday 1945

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ash Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 14 Matty English, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 14 Jordy Crowther, 17 Lee Gaskell, 18 Lee Kershaw, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 30 Corey Hall, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita, 36 Kyle Evans, 37 Josh Bowden, 38 Jamie Shaul.

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons, DW Stadium, Friday 2000 (Sky)

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill, 36 Mike Cooper.

Catalans: 7 Josh Drinkwater, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 19 Arthur Romano, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 33 Tiaki Chan, 35 Bastien Scimone, 36 Hugo Salabio, 37 Lucas Ribas, 38 Leo Laurent, 39 Leo Llong, 40 Ugo Tison, 41 Maxime Jobe, 42 Enzo Colchero, 43 Tanguy Zenon, 44 Mike Parenti, 45 Adrien Salies, 46 Loan Castano

Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers, MKM Stadium, Saturday 1500

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 19 Ben McNamara, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 30 Scott Taylor, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 38 Ellis Longstaff, 39 Lewis Martin, 40 Will Smith, 41 Kye Armstrong, 42 Will Gardiner.

Hull KR: 5 Ryan Hall, 8 Albert Vete, 10 George King, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 21 Rowan Milnes, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 31 Connor Moore, 34 Zach Fishwick, 38 Connor Barley.

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Headingley, Saturday 1500 (Sky)

Leeds: 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetetavno, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves, A J Bell Stadium, Saturday 1500

Salford: 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 10 Greg Burke, 12 James Greenwood, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 17 Harvey Livett, 22 Rhys Williams, 25 Morgan Escaré, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 30 Jack Stevens, 31 Myles Dalton-Harrop, 32 Tyler Dupree, Daniel Spencer-Tonks, Joseph Coope-Franklin, 36 Josh Rourke, 37 Henry Davies.

Warrington: 3 Peter Mata’utia, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 27 Riley Dean, 31 Tom Whitehead, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 36 Matt Dufty, 37 Adam Holroyd, 38 Luke Thomas, 39 Leon Hayes, 40 Josh Lynch, 41 Jack Darbyshire.

St Helens v Toulouse Olympique, Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday 1500

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 6 Jonny Lomax, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 27 Jon Bennison, 33 Daniel Moss, 34 George Delaney, 38 Keane Gilford, 39 Ben Lane.

Toulouse: 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Dominique Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Éloi Pélissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangaré, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 30 Maxime Stefani, 35 Daniel Alvaro, 36 Benjamin Laguerre.