Fa’amanu Brown speaks for first time since Hull FC exit

FA’AMANU BROWN has spoken for the first time since his exit from Hull FC.

The New Zealand international hooker left the East Yorkshire club at the end of last week following just half a year with the Black and Whites.

Brown, along with Tex Hoy, departed the MKM Stadium with FC second bottom of the Super League table and out of the Challenge Cup at the first time of asking.

Now the Kiwi has taken to Instagram to give his message following the exit, saying: “”Thank you for all the kind messages. I’m sorry to everyone for not replying. It’s been a crazy two days of packing my life and heading back home to Australia. I didn’t want to play for another Super League club apart from Hull FC hence why I’m going home. If it was about the money, I would have stayed and collected a paycheck. There is no price for happiness.

“Nothing but love for this beautiful town. There were talks about how bad the city was before coming here, but there are good parts and bad parts of any place. All I saw was the good.

“The amount of support you fans have given me is something I haven’t experienced before. I’ve made lifelong friends here. The conversations I’ve had from supporters to players are something I won’t forget.

“It’s a tough time for the club right now, but with any situation, it will only build resilience and strength for the players, staff, and fans. Thank you, Hull FC, for opening your arms to have me here. Time to get home for the next adventure.”

It remains to be seen where Brown will end up, with the hooker leaving Hull on compassionate grounds to be nearer his family back in the southern hemisphere.

