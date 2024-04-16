Fa’amanu Brown signs for new club following Hull FC exit

FA’AMANU BROWN has signed for the St George Illawarra Dragons following his release from Hull FC

The 29-year-old joins the club immediately after recently returning from the UK and will add valuable depth to the club’s spine.

“It’s great to be able to pick up a player of Nu’s calibre at this stage of the season,” said Dragons Head Coach Shane Flanagan.

“I worked with Nu for several years at the Sharks and was always impressed by his work ethic and versatility.

“He can play hooker, in the halves or in the forwards if required and will add plenty of value and experience to our squad for at least the rest of this season.”

Brown has so far played 56 NRL games for the Sharks, Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Knights as well as 11 Test Matches for Samoa and New Zealand. His contract includes a club option for the 2025 season.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.