Hull KR set to challenge ban handed to forward Sauaso Sue in aftermath of victory over Leigh Leopards

HULL KR are set to challenge the ban handed to forward Sauaso Sue in the aftermath of the 26-14 victory over Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

Sue has been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact which carries with it a one-match penalty notice.

However, Rovers have decided to appeal that charge at an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night.

The minutes from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”

However, Sue was not penalised during the game for the action with a card.

