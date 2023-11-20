Family of Neil Fox take pride in naming of new Wakefield Trinity stand

THE niece of Rugby League legend Neil Fox says the naming of Wakefield Trinity’s new main stand after him is a matter of real pride for the whole family.

The 84-year-old former centre from nearby Sharlston, who is the game’s all-time highest points scorer with 6,220, spent the bulk of a lengthy career at Belle Vue (now the Be Well Support Stadium), making 574 Wakefield appearances, and later coached the club.

Fox, a Trinity player from 1956 to 1969 and 1970 to 1974, remains Wakefield’s record career scorer for tries (272), goals (1,836) and points (4,488).

The Great Britain star, who also played for Bradford, Hull KR, York, Bramley and Huddersfield, won two league titles and three Challenge Cups with Trinity.

Wakefield polled supporters over the naming of their new stand, due to be functioning by next season, and Fox gained 60 percent of the vote.

Made an MBE in 1983, he was one of three brothers who all played for Great Britain.

Don, who died aged 72 in 2008, represented Featherstone and Wakefield, while Peter, who died aged 85 in 2019, played mainly for Batley and became a renowned coach, leading Featherstone to Challenge Cup success and Bradford to two league titles.

He also had a spell in charge of Wakefield, and his daughter Sue said: “I was delighted to hear the new stand is to be named after my uncle Neil.

“For him to gain 60 percent of the poll is really pleasing, because so many of those voting probably wouldn’t have been around when he was playing for the club.

“It just shows what a legendary player he was, and when I look at the number of points he scored, especially considering it was when only three were awarded for a try, that is just underlined.

“Neil was not only a brilliant player, he is also a lovely and very modest man, and I know how much Wakefield Trinity, where he still goes to games, mean to him, and how much this further recognition will mean to him.

“As a family, we are so proud of all three of the brothers and what they achieved.”

New Trinity owner Matt Ellis said: “It is an honour and inspiration to have Neil Fox as such a big part of our history.

“He is a true Rugby League icon, who I wish I could have seen playing at Belle Vue.”

