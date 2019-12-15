Fax ahead of schedule

Halifax coach Simon Grix says his squad has benefited from starting pre-season training early this year.

Grix recalled his squad a fortnight earlier than past seasons after Fax finished the 2019 campaign in eighth position, with just ten wins from 27 matches.

And with a handful of new signings on board he believes that has already proven to be beneficial.

Grix explained: “We came in two weeks earlier than we have in the past because of where we finished.

“At first a few might have come kicking and screaming and not happy about coming in early, but now, six weeks in, they see that we’ve benefited from those extra two weeks together.

“If you look at us now compared to where we were at Christmas in the last couple of years, you’ll see it gives us a luxury of a couple of weeks.

“We’ve got some new faces in, some new bodies and personalities, and there are some leaders in there.

“I’ve said previously that we’ve lacked some leadership and they’ve definitely come and added to us.

“I think we’ve just raised the bar.

“We’ve seen some physical improvements and I’m reasonably happy with where we’re at.”

