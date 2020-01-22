Featherstone and Leeds announce squads for final pre-season fixture

With the new Rugby League season on the horizon, last season’s Championship Grand Finalists Featherstone Rovers host eleven time Super League winners Leeds Rhinos in both club’s final pre-season match.

The fixture will take place at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Friday 24th January 2020, 7:30pm kick off.

Both sides will be looking to establish some much needed momentum for their opening matches of the season as Leeds will be taking on Hull FC at Headingly whilst Featherstone face a potential banana skin in their trip to Batley Bulldogs as they seek a strong start to their Betfred Championship campaign.

The squads announced sees a strong Rovers side put out by head coach James Webster including ex Leeds forward Brett Ferres and a returning Greg Worthington.

The Rhinos side selected by Richard Agar includes many ex Featherstone players due to the strong dual-registration partnership between the two clubs, featuring the likes of Jarrod O’Conner, Jack Broadbent, Luke Briscoe and Thomas Holroyd.

Rovers Squad: Albert, Blackmore, Bussey, Chisholm, Ferguson, Ferres, French, Gale, Hall, Hardcastle, Harrison, Jouffret, Lockwood, Ottewell, Parata, Richardson, Susino, Sweeting, Worthington, B Wright. N Wright.

Rhinos Squad: Briscoe, Broadbent, Burton, Delaney-Holmes, Dupree, Evans, Field, Gibbons, Hall, Holroyd, Mayhew, McConnell, McLelland, Mustapha, O’Connor, Spence, Stephens, Tindall, Walters, Whiteley, Whitton.