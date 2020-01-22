Squads named for Cooper’s Testimonial

Warrington and Salford have both announced strong squads for their pre-season fixture tomorrow (Thursday 23rd January, 7:45pm)

The Wolves, celebrating Mike Cooper’s Testimonial, have named a side that’ll be without their recently announced co-captains, Chris Hill and Jack Hughes, who have been rested, and new signing Leilani Latu, who was announced yesterday on a 2-year deal from Gold Coast Titans.

Salford, however, have named a 27-man squad, giving an opportunity for some players to receive crucial game-time against the reigning Challenge Cup holders. There are just two changes to their squad that defeated Leigh 40-14, with captain Lee Mossop and academy star Connor Aspey coming into the mix.

Warrington’s 21-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Matty Ashton, Blake Austin, Keanan Brand, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Anthony Gelling, Luis Johnson, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Danny Walker

Salford’s 27-man squad: Niall Evalds, Ed Chamberlain, Kris Welham, Dan Sarginson, Krisnan Inu, Tui Lolohea, Kevin Brown, Lee Mossop, Joey Lussick, Gil Dudson, Pauli Pauli, Tyrone McCarthy, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Luke Yates, Chris Atkin, Mark Flanagan, Josh Jones, James Greenwood, Rhys Williams, Ken Sio, Elliot Kear, Connor Jones, Jack Ormondroyd, Connor Aspey