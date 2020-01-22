Toronto pencil in date for Australia clash, while confirming plans to relocate Saracens match

Toronto Wolfpack are closing in on a historic clash with world champions Australia.

The Wolfpack have pencilled in plans to host the Kangaroos on October 24th, a week before Australia take on England in the first Test of the 2020 Ashes Series.

BMO Field, the 30,000 capacity stadium that plays host to the city’s MLS team, is set to stage the match, though there are discussions to be had surrounding potential play-off dates for Toronto FC and the CFL Toronto Argonauts. It is just a 700-metre walk from the club’s Lamport Stadium base.

“We’re holding it on October 24th in Toronto,” CEO Bob Hunter confirmed.

“There’s a lot of challenges with Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL relative to their games and more so playoff dates. Right now that date is still on hold, but we’re very committed to putting on that match.”

Meanwhile, Hunter confirmed the club’s annual London Series event will not take place at Saracens’ Allianz Park, despite the club previously announcing the venue as the host.

Instead, they will now play elsewhere in London, understood to be Ealing Trailfinders, the home of London Broncos, when they take on St Helens on February 29th.

“We had lengthy and serious discussions with Saracens but at the end of the day both sides decided it would be better to take our game elsewhere.

“We haven’t finalised where exactly it’ll be yet but it’ll be somewhere in London.”

Hunter added that they were finalising plans that would see their home games broadcast live.

“I can’t really say but we’re just finalising discussions with Sky and the league.

“We’re quite excited about the amount of coverage we’re going to get this year.”