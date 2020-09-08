Featherstone confirm six player departures

Featherstone have confirmed the departures of Alec Susino and Conor Carey after the pair returned to Australia.

The duo were regulars as Fev made the Championship play-off final last year but have decided to return down under.

They are two of six departures announced by the club with youngsters Brandan French, Jack Richardson, Bradley Wright and Nathan Wright also moving on.

Rovers CEO Davide Longo said: “We have more announcements to make on other new signings which will come in due course. Obviously, we announced the signings of Callum Field and Frankie Halton, both of whom have the ability and mentality to become Super League players.”