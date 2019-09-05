Featherstone land Minns for 2020

Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of Thomas Minns on a two-year deal.

The centre, who is currently contracted to York, becomes the club’s first official signing for the 2020 season.

Minns, 25, has made over 70 Super League appearances during spells at Leeds, London and Hull KR.

It was with the Robins where he established himself in the top flight, playing regularly following his move to Craven Park in 2016.

However, a 16-month drugs ban saw him on the sidelines, before returning with the Robins this year.

Minns moved to York for the rest of the year, but will now join Ryan Carr’s side.

“The fans can expect 100% commitment from me,” he said.

“They were one of the main reasons why I joined the club. The reception I received last time I played here as a player was great. I can’t wait to get going.”