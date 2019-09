Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of Toulouse hooker Dean Parata for the 2020 season.

Parata, who becomes the second Italy international to join the club following the signing of Barrow prop Alec Susino, is the club’s fourth official signing for 2020.

The 27-year-old moved to the UK to join Barrow Raiders in 2018 before heading to France ahead of the current season.

He will join Susino, Thomas Minns and Louis Jouffret at the club next season.