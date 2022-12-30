Featherstone Rovers boss Sean Long hints at potential Super League-quality signings to ‘reinforce’ drive to the top flight

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS head coach Sean Long has hinted that more Super League-quality signings could make their way to the Millennium Stadium ahead of a Championship-promotion charge.

In doing so, Long has called on Featherstone fans to back their Squadbuilder initiative in order to aid the club’s ability to bring in more quality if necessary.

Rovers have already brought in the likes of Mathieu Cozza, Chris Hankinson, McKenzie Yei, Elijah Taylor and Riley Dean as Long and assistant Leon Pryce attempt to galvanise a side that fell at the semi-final stage in 2022.

However, Long has acknowledged that more may be needed to make it to Super League and called on Rovers fans to continue to back the squad.

Rovers head coach Sean Long commented: “The Squad Builder initiative says so much of the passion, enthusiasm and dedication of this club’s loyal fan base, it was the major attraction for me in joining the club. It is testimony to those 266 members that we have today published their names on the Squad Builder page of the club’s website.

“We’ve added some decent Super League strength and depth to our squad already during the off season but it’s likely that at some point we’ll need to make further acquisitions to reinforce our drive for Super League.

“I know people are feeling the pinch but if you do have that additional £10 a month that you can spare, it honestly makes a huge difference to what we can do, the club have come up with some great added value items to those who can make the step up to Squad Builder +.”

Rovers will be going up against Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers to name just a few of as the second tier gears up for one of its most competitive seasons yet.