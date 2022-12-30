All 36 home grounds that have hosted Super League games since 1996

OVER the course of 26 years, Super League has been treated to a number of superb home facilities.
In that time, 36 grounds have hosted home games consistently, with the likes of the Magic Weekend venues and ‘On the Road’ games such as Catalans Dragons’ trip to Barcelona against the Wigan Warriors not counted.
Close your eyes and try and memorise all 36!
AJ Bell Stadium (name) – Salford Red Devils (club) – 2012 (date of existence) – 12,000 (capacity)
Belle Vue – Wakefield Trinity – 1878 – 12,600
The Boulevard – Hull FC – 1895-2009/2010 – 10,500
Boundary Park – Oldham – 1904 – 13,309
Brewery Field – Celtic Crusaders – 1920 – 8,000
Central Park – Wigan Warriors – 1902-1999 – 18,000
Craven Park – Hull KR – 1989 – 12,225
DCBL Stadium – Widnes Vikings – 1895 – 13,300
Derwent Park – Workington Town – 1956 – 10,000
Don Valley Stadium – Sheffield Eagles – 1990-2013 – 10,000
DW Stadium – Wigan Warriors – 1999 – 25,138
Gateshead International Stadium – Gateshead Thunder – 1955 – 14,000
Griffin Park – London Broncos – 1904 – 12,300
Halliwell Jones Stadium – Warrington Wolves – 2002 – 15,200
Headingley Stadium – Leeds Rhinos – 1889 – 21,500
Hilton Park – Leigh Centurions (now Leopards) – 1947-2009 – 10,000
The Hive Stadium – London Broncos – 2013 – 5,173
John Smith’s Stadium – Huddersfield Giants – 1994 – 24,500
The Jungle – Castleford Tigers – 1926 – 11,433
Knowsley Road – St Helens – 1890-2010 – 17,500
Lamport Stadium – Toronto Wolfpack – 1975 – 9,600
Leigh Sports Village – Leigh Leopards – 2008 – 12,000
MKM Stadium – Hull FC – 2002 – 25,400
Odsal – Bradford Bulls – 1934 – 27,500
Racecourse Ground – Crusaders RL – 1807 – 15,550
The Shay – Halifax Panthers – 1921 – 14,000
Stade Aime Giral – Catalans Dragons – 1940 – 16,598
Stade Gilbert Brutus – Catalans Dragons – 1962 – 13,000
Stade Sebastien Charlety – PSG – 1939 – 20,000
Thrum Hall – Halifax Panthers – 1886-1998 – 9,832
Totally Wicked Stadium – St Helens – 2011 – 18,000
Trailfinders Sports Ground – London Broncos – 1999 – 27,111
Twickenham Stoop – Harlequins RL – 1963 – 14,800
The Valley – London Broncos – 1919 – 27,111
Valley Parade – Bradford Bulls – 1886 – 25,136
Watersheddings – Oldham – 1889-1997 – 9,000
Wilderspool – Warrington Wolves – 1881-2014 – 9,200
The Willows – Salford Red Devils – 1900-2011 – 11,363