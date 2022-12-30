All 36 home grounds that have hosted Super League games since 1996

OVER the course of 26 years, Super League has been treated to a number of superb home facilities.

In that time, 36 grounds have hosted home games consistently, with the likes of the Magic Weekend venues and ‘On the Road’ games such as Catalans Dragons’ trip to Barcelona against the Wigan Warriors not counted.

Close your eyes and try and memorise all 36!

AJ Bell Stadium (name) – Salford Red Devils (club) – 2012 (date of existence) – 12,000 (capacity)

Belle Vue – Wakefield Trinity – 1878 – 12,600

The Boulevard – Hull FC – 1895-2009/2010 – 10,500

Boundary Park – Oldham – 1904 – 13,309

Brewery Field – Celtic Crusaders – 1920 – 8,000

Central Park – Wigan Warriors – 1902-1999 – 18,000

Craven Park – Hull KR – 1989 – 12,225

DCBL Stadium – Widnes Vikings – 1895 – 13,300

Derwent Park – Workington Town – 1956 – 10,000

Don Valley Stadium – Sheffield Eagles – 1990-2013 – 10,000

DW Stadium – Wigan Warriors – 1999 – 25,138

Gateshead International Stadium – Gateshead Thunder – 1955 – 14,000

Griffin Park – London Broncos – 1904 – 12,300

Halliwell Jones Stadium – Warrington Wolves – 2002 – 15,200

Headingley Stadium – Leeds Rhinos – 1889 – 21,500

Hilton Park – Leigh Centurions (now Leopards) – 1947-2009 – 10,000

The Hive Stadium – London Broncos – 2013 – 5,173

John Smith’s Stadium – Huddersfield Giants – 1994 – 24,500

The Jungle – Castleford Tigers – 1926 – 11,433

Knowsley Road – St Helens – 1890-2010 – 17,500

Lamport Stadium – Toronto Wolfpack – 1975 – 9,600

Leigh Sports Village – Leigh Leopards – 2008 – 12,000

MKM Stadium – Hull FC – 2002 – 25,400

Odsal – Bradford Bulls – 1934 – 27,500

Racecourse Ground – Crusaders RL – 1807 – 15,550

The Shay – Halifax Panthers – 1921 – 14,000

Stade Aime Giral – Catalans Dragons – 1940 – 16,598

Stade Gilbert Brutus – Catalans Dragons – 1962 – 13,000

Stade Sebastien Charlety – PSG – 1939 – 20,000

Thrum Hall – Halifax Panthers – 1886-1998 – 9,832

Totally Wicked Stadium – St Helens – 2011 – 18,000

Trailfinders Sports Ground – London Broncos – 1999 – 27,111

Twickenham Stoop – Harlequins RL – 1963 – 14,800

The Valley – London Broncos – 1919 – 27,111

Valley Parade – Bradford Bulls – 1886 – 25,136

Watersheddings – Oldham – 1889-1997 – 9,000

Wilderspool – Warrington Wolves – 1881-2014 – 9,200

The Willows – Salford Red Devils – 1900-2011 – 11,363