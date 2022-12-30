Leeds Rhinos’ Player of the Year awarded to Mikolaj Oledzki for second year in a row as he joins Super League legends in exclusive list

LEEDS RHINOS’ Player of the Year has been awarded to Mikolaj Oledzki for the second year in a row as he joins Super League legends Iestyn Harris and Jamie Peacock in an exclusive list.

Oledzki, who made his England debut in the recent Rugby League World Cup, is the third player to win the Player of the Year in two consecutive seasons following Harris and Peacock.

Top try scorer Ash Handley was named in second place and Rhyse Martin who broke the record for most consecutive goals in a season came in third place.

Aidan Sezer won the vote for the Leeds Building Society Try of the Season for his his dramatic try against Castleford to secure a famous win for the Rhinos.

Young star Jarrord O’Connor, who continued his rise in the Rhinos side last season, was named the Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star having topped the paper’s readers’ poll. He was presented with his award by the paper’s Rugby League correspondent Peter Smith.

Leeds Rhinos Women’s head coach Lois Forsell also confirmed their top performers of the season. England international Hanna Butcher won the Players Player of the Year and Caitlin Beever won the Coaches Player of the Year and Fans Player of the Year award. Fran Goldthorp won the fans’ vote for Try of the Year for one of the season for her winning try against ok St Helens.