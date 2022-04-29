Featherstone Rovers capture Castleford Tigers forward on permanent deal

Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers have signed forward Tyla Hepi from neighbours Castleford Tigers on a permanent deal.

Hepi will join Rovers immediately as they continue their pursuit of promotion to Super League.

The 28-year-old signed for Castleford ahead of 2020 from Toulouse Olympique, making eight appearances that season and eleven in the following campaign.

This year Hepi played four times for the Tigers, all from the bench, with the final one coming in their victory over Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday.

The New Zealander, who has also played for Hull KR and Whitehaven in his career, joins a Featherstone side which has won eight and drawn one of their nine games so far this season.