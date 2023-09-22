Featherstone Rovers CEO: “I don’t see a club better prepared for Super League”

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chief executive Martin Vickers has explained why the West Yorkshire club are best prepared for Super League in the Championship.

Rovers have been at the top end of the second tier for most of their time in the Championship, but they have been beaten to the promotion punch by the likes of Toulouse Olympique, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Centurions (pre-Leopards) in recent years.

However, 2023 feels different; winning the League Leaders’ Shield for being the most consistent side in the second tier, Rovers are well-placed for another assault at potential Super League promotion.

For Vickers, Featherstone are ready for the top flight.

“I’ve been around all the grounds and seen some good initiatives, some clubs are making big differences but I don’t see a club better prepared for Super League than this one,” Vickers said on Rovers TV.

“I see more people watching Toulouse in the clubhouse than I do some top six home games. I see we are the best supported club, I see we are in the best facilities, I see we haven’t had 25 years of chances.

“We are in a situation where the broadcast money is less than 5% of what we spend every month. Think about that and the fact that Super League clubs that have had 25 years of chances.

“Their salaries, unless they are St Helens and Leeds, broadcast money covers their main outgoings, it doesn’t at this place. We are the best examples of a sustainable club in the game at all levels of the game.

“So whether it is filling in questionnaires or if it’s how we plan or operate as a club, we are in the best place we can be for Super League.”

