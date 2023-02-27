Featherstone Rovers chief warns fans that “poor attendances” don’t “get anywhere near meeting wage bill”

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chairman Mark Campbell has issued a warning to Rovers supporters following what he has called “poor attendances” at the Millennium Stadium.

Campbell and chief executive Martin Vickers have been crucial to Featherstone’s plans of getting into Super League with continuous financial backing.

However, Campbell believes that it is “hard” to justify his investment in both time and money with just 2,489 fans turning up to witness Featherstone thrash the Newcastle Thunder 56-6 at the weekend.

Campbell wrote on Facebook: “We have invested in quality squad and our match day income doesn’t get anywhere near meeting our wage bill.

“Me and Martin (Vickers) have to work really hard to meet our commitments to keep this going and seeing such poor attendances, coupled with everyone going to the Railway or Rovers Return for a cheaper pint makes it an even harder task to justify the investment in time/money.

“This can be a monumental year for the club but if the crowds don’t improve I aren’t working my tail off to subsidise us having this team.

“Let’s hope we get a good attendance for the Bradford game as they will think they have a chance now, especially after beating Toulouse.”