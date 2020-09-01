Featherstone Rovers confirm capture of Swinton Lions star

Featherstone Rovers have continued their recruitment for 2021 with the capture of Swinton Lions star Frankie Halton on a two-year deal.

As first revealed by League Express, the back-rower joins James Webster’s squad for the 2021 season after impressing in the Championship with the Lions.

Halton, 24 was picked up by the Lions last year after being selected for the England Lions Under 23s in 2018.

He made 24 appearances in his debut year as a professional, scoring twice for Stuart Littler’s side.

2020 saw him equal his try-scoring tally from the year before in just five games, and he has not earned a deal with the Championship high fliers.

He becomes Fev’s second signing ahead of the 2021 season, following halfback Fa’amanu Brown to the club.

“I’m really excited to be joining Featherstone for the next two years,” he said.

“It’s a massive club with a lot of ambition. They’ve been pushing for a Super League place for a few years now and it’s something I really want to be part of. I’m looking forward to contributing all I can in helping the club to achieve its goals.

“I want to thank the club and James Webster for this opportunity, I can’t wait to meet all the lads and fans when I start pre-season.”

Webster added: “Frankie is a player that has impressed me with his performances for Swinton in the early stages of 2020. His versatility to play both edge and middle will make himself a very valuable member of our squad.

“I thought it was important to add young hungry players to our squad that are wanting to progress and make rugby league a full-time career. I think Frankie fits this well and I look forward to welcoming him to the club when we begin pre-season.”