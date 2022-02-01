Featherstone Rovers face Halifax Panthers as Challenge Cup third and fourth round draws made

Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions will both face difficult ties in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.

Rovers will travel to West Yorkshire rivals Halifax Panthers, while Leigh will have to contend with Widnes Vikings at home.

Those are two of five all-Championship ties which will take place in the fourth round, after the draws for both that stage and the preceding third round were made.

York City Knights will host Newcastle Thunder and Bradford Bulls must travel to London Broncos, while Workington Town were handed a home tie against Dewsbury Rams.

There is certain to be at least one amateur side in the fourth round as Royal Navy, fresh from beating the Army in an all-Forces tie, host York Acorn in round three, with the winners facing a trip to Batley Bulldogs.

Lock Lane will look to back up their upset over Oldham in round two when they host another League 1 side in Rochdale Hornets, who hosted the draw at the Crown Oil Arena in what is the centenary year of their only Challenge Cup triumph in 1922.

The winner of that third-round clash will then face Barrow Raiders, while there is also potential Championship opposition for London Skolars and Hunslet Club Parkside, who play for the right to host Sheffield Eagles, and Rochdale Mayfield and Doncaster, who go head-to-head with Whitehaven travelling to the winner.

Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders meet in an all-League 1 third-round match, with the winners taking on the victors of Hunslet’s home match with Siddal.

The third-round ties will take place on the weekend of 12 and 13 February, with the fourth round coming two weeks later on 26 and 27 February.

Third round:

Lock Lane v Rochdale Hornets

Royal Navy v York Acorn

London Skolars v Hunslet Club Parkside

Swinton Lions v North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Mayfield v Doncaster

Hunslet v Siddal

Fourth round:

York City Knights v Newcastle Thunder

Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers

Leigh Centurions v Widnes Vikings

Lock Lane/Rochdale Hornets v Barrow Raiders

Batley Bulldogs v Royal Navy/York Acorn

London Broncos v Bradford Bulls

London Skolars/Hunslet Club Parkside v Sheffield Eagles

Swinton Lions/North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet/Siddal

Workington Town v Dewsbury Rams

Rochdale Mayfield/Doncaster v Whitehaven