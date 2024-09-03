Featherstone Rovers face play-off as path for new Women’s Super League club laid out

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will have to defend their Women’s Super League status in a play-off next month after confirmation of their bottom-placed finish.

A home defeat to Barrow Raiders on Sunday means Featherstone have lost all twelve of their games, with only two remaining and a six-point deficit.

They will now defend the top-flight spot that they won as champions of the old Super League Two last season, in a one-off game on Sunday, October 6.

Their opponents in that match, which will be played as a double-header alongside the WSL Grand Final, will be determined by a play-off system in the two-league Championship.

Cardiff Demons host London Broncos this Saturday (September 7, 2pm) in the Championship South final, while the Championship (for northern teams) final will be played on Saturday, September 21, after the regular season concludes this weekend (Leigh Leopards are guaranteed to finish top) and semi-finals take place the following week.

The winners of the northern and southern finals then face each other at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Sunday, September 29, for the right to reach the promotion play-off final against Featherstone seven days later.

