Warrington Wolves make first signing of Sam Burgess era with PNG powerhouse

WARRINGTON WOLVES have made their first signing of the Sam Burgess with a Dolphins and World Cup powerhouse.

24-year-old Papua New Guinea international Rodrick Tai has signed a 12-month contract with a club option for a further year.

Tai represented PNG in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and scored two tries at The Halliwell Jones Stadium during the Kumuls’ group stage win over Cook Islands. He will become the third PNG international to represent the club following John Wilshere and Tom O’Reilly.

He has represented the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup and spent time this season in an NRL environment developing his game with the Dolphins.

Rodrick Tai said: “I’m very excited. It’s a huge move for me to be joining a great club in Warrington.

“Sam [Burgess] called me and said there’s an opportunity. Even him calling was huge for me! I’m looking forward now to giving my all in pre-season, working hard and playing my part next year.

“During the World Cup with PNG we stayed in Warrington so there’ll be some familiarities there for me. It was a great experience for us Kumuls and myself and my family can’t wait to come back over to the town.”

Warrington Wolves Director of Rugby Gary Chambers added: “With Rodrick we’ve got an explosive and dynamic centre who can break lines and is a threat with the ball.

“He’s played at international level and to get someone of his calibre coming to us at the right age is going to add the right value to what we’re building. He’s an exciting proposition for us.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach for 2024 Sam Burgess said: “I’m very excited that Rodrick is joining us at Warrington.

“He has been fantastic in the Queensland cup this year and also when representing PNG in recent years.”