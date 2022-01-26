Featherstone Rovers make triple signing as Super League winner among three Australian arrivals

Featherstone Rovers have announced the signings of three Australians with Ryley Jacks, Adam Cuthbertson and Ben Mathiou joining on the eve of the new Championship season.

The club have fallen short of promotion with defeats in the past two editions of the Million Pound Game but are intent on reaching Super League this season under new head coach Brian McDermott.

Jacks joins from Melbourne having made almost 50 NRL appearances across two spells with the Storm and a season with Gold Coast Titans.

The 29-year-old halfback has played internationally for Canada and becomes the latest impressive acquisition at Rovers.

Prop forward Cuthbertson, 36, arrives in a player-coach role from fellow Championship side York City Knights.

A two-time winner of both Super League and the Challenge Cup in six seasons at Leeds Rhinos, much of the spell under McDermott, Cuthbertson has also played for four clubs in the NRL.

Mathiou, 26, is the son of former Leeds player Jamie Mathiou and like his father is a prop, and joins from North Devils.

Jacks and Mathiou are still in Australia, with the former potentially four weeks away from arriving in the UK and the latter expected to land in the next week.