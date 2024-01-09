Featherstone Rovers set for more signings as head coach James Ford gives latest on trialists following Bradford win

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS boss James Ford has given his latest thoughts on his squad following his side’s 16-12 win over Bradford Bulls in a hard-fought pre-season clash at The Millennium Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Rovers’ squad is much changed from the one that went into the 2023 Championship season, with 20 players departing and a number of new faces including the likes of Connor Wynne, Ben Reynolds, Morris Kamano and Keenen Tomlinson.

That being said, Featherstone were good measure for their win over Bradford with head coach Ford calling the fixture “a useful exercise” in the aftermath of the game.

“It was a useful exercise, obviously we’ve gone through pre-season and not been able to have much 13 v 13,” Ford told League Express.

“It was really useful physically for us. We saw some combinations that were pretty good and some that were also rusty as you would expect. But, I was pleased with the togetherness and effort and desire from the boys.”

Impressing in the halves was young Frenchman Thomas Lacans, who often found himself playing a bit-part role during the 2023 season.

“Thomas has got a little bit of a spark about him with his speed and footwork. He is a dry-track player so we will see him go up acouple of levels from that when it firms up a bit.

“I thought Ben Reynolds was outstanding in very trying conditions and I thought Danny Addy looked class as well.”

Featherstone had a number of trialists playing their first games for the club, too, with Charlie Harris, Jack Arnold, Dean Roberts and Sam Hassard all staking their claims – and Ford was happy with what he saw.

“There were probably too many new signings to get through them all, but on the trialists, the young kid at fullback Charlie Harris, he’s aged 20 but probably maturation aged 17.

“He was very brave and got himself in a couple of promising positions but Bradford were good enough to defend that but you would expect that at this stage of his development. I think there is a player there, I think it is a long-term plan but there is a player there.

“Jack Arnold and Dean Roberts, one looked great defensively and belted a few blokes and the other carried really well so there are players in there too.

“We need to work with them a little bit. Sam Hassard came on the wing and he’s probably never played there but he did alright and he will get another chance next week.”

In terms of more potential signings, Ford emphasised that more players will come through the door.

“I don’t think anybody thinks that the squad we’ve got right now is the one that will start the league season with or certainly not finish with. But what I did see out there is a bunch of blokes who will work really hard for each other and the Fev badge.

“We don’t need to go out and sign ten players, we just want one or two bits here and there to add a bit of quality to what we’ve already got.”

