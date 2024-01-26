Castleford Tigers release statement on Super League stadium with major obstacle now overcome

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a statement on the redevelopment of The Jungle – with great news for Tigers fans.

The club announced last night in a statement: “We are pleased to confirm that following detailed discussions with the Environment Agency (EA) and resulting technical amendments to the Wheldon Road stadium upgrade proposals, the Environment Agency has today lifted their holding objection.

“This means that there are no outstanding objections from statutory consultees for either of the Axiom and Wheldon Road planning applications, including on highways, flood risk and drainage. We are hopeful that both planning applications will be heard by Wakefield Council’s planning committee soon.”

The Environmental Agency (EA) had batted back Castleford’s redevelopment plans three times in recent months due to what the EA called an “absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment (FRA)”.

However, the EA has now withdrawn its objection: “Based on the revised FRA (Flood Risk Assessment), the Environmental Agency is now in a position to remove our previous objections.”

The proposal could now be heard in front of Wakefield Council’s Planning Committee on February 15th.

